OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sheriff warns of people posing as Yavapai County Recorder employees

Originally Published: June 14, 2021 9:28 a.m.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has received calls from concerned citizens regarding individuals knocking on their doors asking questions for a survey in the county, according to a news release.

They are being asked if they voted and if they did, who they voted for. There have been instances where individuals have identified themselves as volunteers for the Recorder’s Office and asked who resides in the home. When asked for county identification, they could not provide it.

These people do not work for or with the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office. These instances have been reported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials, who are concerned this type of activity may be an attempt to gain personal information for fraudulent purposes.

Please be assured that the Recorder’s Office will never send anyone to a residence asking “survey questions,” nor would they ask voters for personal information, to include information about a candidate.

Should you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to call the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3244, or the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office updates service procedures
Silent Witness: $500 reward for Adam William Stevenson
Suspects impersonate Sheriff’s Office personnel to con citizens out of money
Authorities ask for help in finding Michael William Burch
County prepares election for jail tax issue
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News