Sheriff warns of people posing as Yavapai County Recorder employees
The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has received calls from concerned citizens regarding individuals knocking on their doors asking questions for a survey in the county, according to a news release.
They are being asked if they voted and if they did, who they voted for. There have been instances where individuals have identified themselves as volunteers for the Recorder’s Office and asked who resides in the home. When asked for county identification, they could not provide it.
These people do not work for or with the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office. These instances have been reported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials, who are concerned this type of activity may be an attempt to gain personal information for fraudulent purposes.
Please be assured that the Recorder’s Office will never send anyone to a residence asking “survey questions,” nor would they ask voters for personal information, to include information about a candidate.
Should you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to call the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3244, or the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.
