VACTE students shine in Arizona SkillsUSA Championships
Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education students won nine State Championships (Gold), four State Runner-ups (Silver) and two Bronze Awards in this year’s SkillsUSA Arizona Championship.
VACTE Director Robert Weir said, “This was done with a lot of out-of-class work done by the teachers and students. The teachers have put in extra hours after school and on weekends helping the students with the competitions from videoing, editing videos to meet the submission criteria, setting up zooms with several camera angles, practicing, attending zoom meetings on the rules and criteria for the contest.”
Gold Awards
Community Service Project: (three VACTE Construction Students) Abraham Duran CVHS, Ben Lawler CVHS, Ramiro Alvarez-Ariza SRRHS
Job Application: (Colin Plante CVHS (VACTE Construction)
Cabinet Making: (Dominic Rezzonico CVHS VACTE Construction) plus one from CVHS Cabinet Making Class was a Silver (State Runner-Up)
Carpentry: (Quintin O’Grady CVHS VACTE Construction)
Masonry: (Luis Venegas CVHS VACTE Construction)
Fire Science: (Liam Steinhardt CVHS VACTE Fire Science)
Model of Excellence: (State Champion and selects as one of the top 8 in the nation in workplace skills. All student in Program)
Gold Chapter Award: (VACTE Construction All student in Program)
Silver Awards
Career Pathways: (VACTE Law Enforcement) Angelo Christodoulou MUHS , Mallory Lewis MUHS , Tierney Schuh CVHS
Job Interview: (Tara Daniels CVHS VACTE Law Enforcement)
Masonry: (Ishmael Cervantes MUHS VACTE Construction)
Electrical: (Abraham Duran CVHS (He was also on Gold Community Service Team) VACTE Construction)
Bronze Awards
Chapter Display: (three students from VACTE Law Enforcement) Grace Sauer MUHS, Steven Bahe CVHS, Tierney Schuh CVHS
Job Demo: (Ramiro Alvarez-Ariza SRRHS VACTE Construction (He was also on Gold team in community service).
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Slate Fire near Flagstaff; Superior-area fire closes major highway
- Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Ducey to terminate federal jobless benefits for Arizonans
- Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday
- Clarkdale town manager resigns
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- 'UFO' floating over Prescott was a NASA research balloon
- Sedona Council wants chamber to put brakes on tourism marketing
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
- Obituary: Mark A. Benassi, 1976-2021
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: