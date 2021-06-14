OFFERS
VACTE students shine in Arizona SkillsUSA Championships

From left, Ben Lawler, VACTE Construction from CVHS, Abraham Duran, VACTE Construction from CVHS, Ramiro Alvarez-Ariza, VACTE Construction from Sedona Red Rock HS, Travis Black, VACTE SkillsUSA Construction Advisor and Bob Weir VACTE superintendent.

Originally Published: June 14, 2021 11:36 a.m.

Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education students won nine State Championships (Gold), four State Runner-ups (Silver) and two Bronze Awards in this year’s SkillsUSA Arizona Championship.

VACTE Director Robert Weir said, “This was done with a lot of out-of-class work done by the teachers and students. The teachers have put in extra hours after school and on weekends helping the students with the competitions from videoing, editing videos to meet the submission criteria, setting up zooms with several camera angles, practicing, attending zoom meetings on the rules and criteria for the contest.”

Gold Awards

Community Service Project: (three VACTE Construction Students) Abraham Duran CVHS, Ben Lawler CVHS, Ramiro Alvarez-Ariza SRRHS

Job Application: (Colin Plante CVHS (VACTE Construction)

Cabinet Making: (Dominic Rezzonico CVHS VACTE Construction) plus one from CVHS Cabinet Making Class was a Silver (State Runner-Up)

Carpentry: (Quintin O’Grady CVHS VACTE Construction)

Masonry: (Luis Venegas CVHS VACTE Construction)

Fire Science: (Liam Steinhardt CVHS VACTE Fire Science)

Model of Excellence: (State Champion and selects as one of the top 8 in the nation in workplace skills. All student in Program)

Gold Chapter Award: (VACTE Construction All student in Program)

Silver Awards

Career Pathways: (VACTE Law Enforcement) Angelo Christodoulou MUHS , Mallory Lewis MUHS , Tierney Schuh CVHS

Job Interview: (Tara Daniels CVHS VACTE Law Enforcement)

Masonry: (Ishmael Cervantes MUHS VACTE Construction)

Electrical: (Abraham Duran CVHS (He was also on Gold Community Service Team) VACTE Construction)

Bronze Awards

Chapter Display: (three students from VACTE Law Enforcement) Grace Sauer MUHS, Steven Bahe CVHS, Tierney Schuh CVHS

Job Demo: (Ramiro Alvarez-Ariza SRRHS VACTE Construction (He was also on Gold team in community service).

