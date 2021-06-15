Drink, food & song found on Verde Valley Wine Trail

Wine for every palate — and the food and live entertainment to go with it— are all part of the Verde Valley Wine Trail.

A “passport” enables visitors to enter a contest for prizes by visiting 10 of the 22 places on a list. Regardless of how many area wine establishments are visited, travelers can still experience many Arizona-made wines and cuisine from many cultures and regions.

The Wine Trail incorporates wine-tasting establishments and eateries in Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, Camp Verde, Sedona and the Page Springs area of Cornville.

While there are many, many other fine ways to experience Verde Valley wine and food, the trail offers a glimpse into a regional effort to make wine one of the centerpieces of a visiting adults’ day trip experiences.

The passport, which can be downloaded and printed, and, when completed, uploaded to win prizes, can be found at vvwinetrail.com.

Paula Woolsey is the vice president of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium’s Board of Directors. She said the consortium is working on a phone app that will allow a digital “stamping” of the wine trail locations.

Viticulture and oenology — the growing and making of grapes into wine, along with the study and science of wine and winemaking — are taught at nearby Yavapai College. Woolsey said viticulture completes the triad of important components of the Verde Valley visitor experience.

“Viticulture is the third leg of the stool,” Woolsey said. “The restaurants and small-town western experience are already here.”

The Wine Trail goes back more than a dozen years. A major matching grant was obtained in 2009 by the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce for its branding.

However, going back as far as 1976, Arizona Gov. Raúl Castro, wanted to establish wine grapes as a new cash crop in the state. He helped develop a $95,000 grant to conduct a full statewide study and tied in New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah, making it a “four corners” study with shared data.

The first state winemaking license was issued in 1982.

All quality wine grapes in Arizona are grown between 3,000 and 6,200 feet, Woolsey said.

For example, Sam Pillsbury’s wine grapes are grown in the Wilcox area, which has an elevation of about 4,100 feet. Carlson Creek wine is from grapes grown in the Paulden area, located just over Mingus Mountain from the Verde Valley.

Some wine is grown even more locally. Maynard James Keenan, known best as the singer for the band Tool, owns vineyards in both the Verde Valley and Wilcox and is in the process of establishing a small vineyard near Old Town Cottonwood. His brands are found at Cadecus Cellars in Jerome and Merkin Vineyard’s Osteria (a wine and food establishment) in Old Town Cottonwood.

Woolsey said the Verde Valley is closing in on securing an American Viticultural Area designation, or AVA. The valley has secured its place in wine culture, repeatedly placing among the top 10 in a USA Today list of the 10 best wine regions in North America.

“We want to finally convince reviewers, journalists and the public to stop calling us ‘the next Napa Valley,” Woolsey said. “We have our own wine and food identity.”