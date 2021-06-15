New movies this week

Here are some of the movies being released this month.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Summit Entertainment

Director: Patrick Hughes

Writers: Tom O’Connor,

Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy

Producer: Christa Campbell,

Valentin Dimitrov

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan

Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman

The world’s most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid - are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid.

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as - well, you’ll have to see. —Lionsgate

Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.

The Birthday Cake

Purpose Films

Director: Jimmy Giannopoulos

Writers: Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Shiloh Fernandez, Jimmy Giannopoulos

Producer: Heliya Alam, Diomedes Raul Bermudez



Cast: Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer. Lorraine Bracco

The Birthday Cake begins with the 10th anniversary of Giovanni’s father’s death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of carrying on the family tradition of bringing a cake to the home of his Uncle Angelo, Brooklyn’s last Mafia boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Giovanni’s life is forever changed and he’s forced to grow up after witnessing murder, violence, chaos and the truth about what happened to his father.

Rated R for pervasive language, violence, some sexual references, nudity and drug use.

Summer of 85

Mandarin Films

Director: François Ozon

Writers: Aidan Chambers,

François Ozon

Producer: Andréa Bernard, Aude Cathelin, Pierre Lochardet



Cast: Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge

What do you dream of when you’re 16 years old and in a seaside resort in Normandy in the 1980s?

A best friend?

A lifelong teen pact?

Scooting off on adventures on a boat or a motorbike?

Living life at breakneck speed?

No. You dream of death. Because you can’t get a bigger kick than dying. And that’s why you save it till the very end. The summer holidays are just beginning, and this story recounts how Alexis grew into himself.

Note: This film shows two men kissing regularly with male nudity.

The Serpent

Vertical Entertainment

Director: Gia Skova

Writers: Gia Skova

Producer: Mattia Ferrante, Jared Safier, Gia Skova



Cast: Gia Skova, Travis Aaron Wade, Craig Conway

Agent Lucinda Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA’s most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy. The Serpent stars Gia Skova, Travis Aaron Wade, Craig Conway, Alexandra Tebano, and Nigel Vonas.