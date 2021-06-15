Sedona troubadours keep it real at Bella Vita Ristorante

As we head into the summer the weather in Sedona becomes even more perfect for dining outside under the stars, while listening to music performed live by talented musicians who know how to entertain.

Friday, June18, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with poise and confidence.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers; The Drifters and many other famous performers.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Saturday, June 19, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable, and his stage presence is commanding.

He is one of Sedona’s best and a real treat for those looking for a great night out of music and fine dining.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.