Yavapai College presents Concerts on the Green series

“Concerts on the Green,” Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center’s immensely successful outdoor summer series, returns to the Prescott Valley Theater on the Green Sunday, August 22.

It's part of a four-show encore, featuring original music and tributes to John Denver, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel and Elton John.

The Performing Arts Center is located at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

“So many folks at our (May 23rd) ABBAFab event were thrilled we were in Prescott Valley and having concerts,” YCPAC Director of Programming and Development Dr. Craig Ralston explained. “So, we are announcing four more concerts at the PV amphitheater in early fall.”

With four talented acts in the wings, YCPAC is taking advantage of the fine autumn weather to offer family-friendly concerts under the stars Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and 19, and Oct. 3.

“Concerts on the Green” returns on a “Rocky Mountain High,” with John Denver Tribute Starring Ted Vigil Sunday, August 22. A gifted performer in his own right who has performed for Denver’s own Windstar Foundation, Vigil’s uncanny physical and vocal resemblance to the iconic 70’s folk icon only helps to conjure those classic hits the world has come to love, like “Sunshine on My Shoulder,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The critically acclaimed Run Boy Run takes the amphitheater stage Sunday, September 5, with an award-winning fusion of bluegrass, folk music and haunting melodies.

Two-time veterans of A Prairie Home Companion and winners of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Run Boy Run blends a traditional Southern Appalachian sound with a twist of modern country and Celtic flavor for a memorable summer evening of song.

Sunday, Sept 19, The Arizona Highwaymen celebrate the music, chemistry and fun of one of modern music’s most iconic and entertaining Super Groups.

Individual hits from Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson will blend with songs from The Highwaymen group recordings in an evening of classic country you won’t soon forget!

Concerts on the Green’s October 3 finale celebrates two of pop music’s keyboard masters – Billy Joel and Elton John. Piano Men: Generations brings the amazing father/son duo of Terry & Nick Davies together to celebrate the original Rocket Man and the New York State of Mind.

Two men – and two pianos – will unlock the musical soundtrack of 70’s and 80’s Rock ‘n Roll.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $5 for kids 9 to 17. Children 8 and under are free. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 28 at 9 a.m.

For reservations or further information, call: (928) 776.2000 or visit the YCPAC website at: www.ycpac.com.

