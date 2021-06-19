OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry

Staff Report
Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:53 p.m.

STRAWBERRY - State Route 260 is closed between Camp Verde and Route 87 due to the Backbone Fire, which was caused by lightning.

The Backbone Fire was reported on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. in an area 12 miles west of Strawberry on top of a landscape feature named Ike’s Backbone. The wildfire is now 17,126 acres, according to InciWeb.

Evacuation orders are in place for nearby communities.

It is burning in rough country just above where Fossil Creek and the Verde River converge.

The Fossil Creek recreation area will be closed due to wildfire danger, which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain, and Mazatzal.

Resources on scene include a 95 total personnel which includes a Hotshot crew, a hand crew, three helicopters, a fuels crew and miscellaneous overhead.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Horse Tank and Camillo Fires benefit Coconino National Forest
Smoke on the mountain, where lighting struck repeatedly
Wildfire burns near Flagstaff
Update: Forest Service delays closure of Fossil Creek until June 1
Fossil Creek to close beginning Friday due to fire danger
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News