Sun, June 20
Obituary: Bob Upton 1927-2021

Bob Upton

Bob Upton

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 3:55 p.m.

Bob Upton was born in Edna, Oklahoma on February 10, 1927 and passed at his home in Camp Verde, Arizona on June 2, 2021. He was the youngest and last surviving of eight children.

Bob served in the US Navy, March 1945-July 1946 He was Seaman First Class Rdm and a Radar Operator in Point Loma, San Diego, California. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and yard work.

The last couple of years he looked forward to lunches on Friday with Alan and Swap Meet Saturday with Dick, two caring and loyal friends. He was also blessed with exceptional neighbors, Martha and Henry, who the family is incredibly grateful for.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Sandee Moore and Julie Davidson, both of Camp Verde; four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

