Obituary: Johnnie Ruiz Jr. 1923-2021
Johnnie Ruiz Jr., 98, passed away peacefully in Cottonwood, AZ on Saturday June 12, 2021. Johnnie was born in San Marcial, NM on February 17, 1923. He lived in Albuquerque, until he moved to Arizona in 1964 with his wife, Geneva Ruiz.
After his retirement, he loved dancing, gardening, and tinkering in his tool shed.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva; 7 children; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren.
To leave your condolences to the family please visit www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by the family.
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- Sixteen wildfires raging in Arizona
- Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Jerome woman missing; last seen Sunday
- Clarkdale town manager resigns
- Cornville Fire at 1200+ acres; no homes lost
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- ‘Welcome to Socialism’ -- No one wants to work; Hog Wild closes its doors
- Sixteen wildfires raging in Arizona
- Cottonwood now a Bill of Rights sanctuary city
- Fire destroys home In Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: