Obituary: Johnnie Ruiz Jr. 1923-2021

Johnnie Ruiz Jr., 98, passed away peacefully in Cottonwood, AZ on Saturday June 12, 2021. Johnnie was born in San Marcial, NM on February 17, 1923. He lived in Albuquerque, until he moved to Arizona in 1964 with his wife, Geneva Ruiz.

After his retirement, he loved dancing, gardening, and tinkering in his tool shed.





He is survived by his wife, Geneva; 7 children; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren.





