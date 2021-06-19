OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Johnnie Ruiz Jr. 1923-2021

Johnnie Ruiz Jr.

Johnnie Ruiz Jr.

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 3:56 p.m.

Johnnie Ruiz Jr., 98, passed away peacefully in Cottonwood, AZ on Saturday June 12, 2021. Johnnie was born in San Marcial, NM on February 17, 1923. He lived in Albuquerque, until he moved to Arizona in 1964 with his wife, Geneva Ruiz.

After his retirement, he loved dancing, gardening, and tinkering in his tool shed.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva; 7 children; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren.

To leave your condolences to the family please visit www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 1936-2021
Obituary: Rev. John William Jenkins 1930-2021
Obituary: Eusevio T. Serna 1939-2019
Obituary: Bob Upton 1927-2021
Obituary: George Siler Jr. 1947-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News