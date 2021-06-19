OFFERS
Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest and a variety of fire teams, including two hotshot crews, are fighting eight fires that resulted from lightning since Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Courtesy)

The Prescott National Forest and a variety of fire teams, including two hotshot crews, are fighting eight fires that resulted from lightning since Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 19, 2021 4:47 p.m.

Fire crews are dealing with eight fires across the north end of the Chino Valley Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest since Thursday, June 17.

They include the Rock Butte Fire, 120 acres; the Red Hat, 49 acres; Limestone, 33 acres; Silent, 26 acres; Rafael, 9 acres; Sandflat, 5 acres; Archibald, 3 acres; and the Hornet, 1 acre, according to Debbie Maneely of the Prescott National Forest.

Their percent of containment varies, and all were started from lightning in grass, brush and pinyon juniper, she stated Saturday afternoon.

“Fire managers’ main objective (Saturday) is determining access routes for the various fires. Yesterday, they were able to put retardant on several of the fires. All of the fires were started by the lightning storm that passed through on Thursday,” she said. “Due to the extreme drought conditions, all fires are being managed in a full suppression mode. Some of the fires are in remote locations and are being monitored via air until ground crews can gain access.”

The Silent and Rock Butte fires are just north of Paulden. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “ready status for the area north of Paulden. Under ‘ready’ conditions, residents are asked to stay informed through local media and public safety officials. (https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/).”

Red Hat and Limestone fires are a few miles to the northwest of Paulden. The Rafael Fire lies about 2 miles north of Perkinsville; the Sand Flat, Archibald and Hornet fires are 3 to 4 miles north of Perkinsville, the news release states.

Resources on the fires includes one air attack, one type-3 helicopter, three engines, two hotshot crews and one fire crew.

Weather does not appear to be helping, with hot and very dry conditions through Sunday with temperatures peaking in the afternoons around 100 and overnight to early morning temps in the 60s, the news release states. Relative humidity is expected to range from 10% to 30%, with winds out of the east at 5 mph, shifting in the afternoon to the west up to 20 mph. There is a zero-percent chance for precipitation to occur in the area.

There are no road or access closures at this time, Maneely said, adding that Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect across the Prescott National Forest and all of Yavapai County.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check the Prescott NF website and following PNF on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

