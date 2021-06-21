Entire Coconino National Forest closed Wednesday

FLAGSTAFF — Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse, the entirety of Coconino National Forest will be closed for public safety, the U.S. Forest announced Monday in a news release.

Beginning Wednesday, June 23, 8 a.m., a full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino National Forest at any time. Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties.

Forest Service personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to begin vacating campsites and informing individuals who are camping in the forest. Campers and visitors to the national forest should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Coconino National Forest for the next several weeks.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue. In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted, the release states.

