Obituary: Helen Rolph Waddoups
Helen Rolph Waddoups, 87, passed away at her home in Dover, Arkansas, on June 17th at 4:30 p.m. She left the bounds of earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in eternal paradise.
Her passing was quiet and peaceful in the presence of her husband, Bill, daughter, Susan, and son, Dan, at home.
Helen was born on a small farm in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was the youngest in a family of seven children.
At age 10, her family moved to Phoenix where she grew up. She graduated from Arizona State University. Helen was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own clothes, also knitting, crocheting and quilting. In 1976, she and her husband, Bill, and their family moved to their ranch in Cornville where they lived for 29 years. She cherished her life in Cornville with her many friends and family. She especially loved the fellowship with their Christian home group family.
As a devout Christian, she was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Sedona, and a founding member of the Cottonwood Vineyard Church. Helen had a deep understanding that the primary Biblical truth of God’s secret mystery of successful living is spiritual rather than material or physical. It is the very Spirit of the Person, Jesus Christ, living inside of you. In Him, and knowing Him, are all of life’s true treasures.
Those closest to her over these years were: her husband, Clifford W. (Bill) Waddoups Jr.; daughter, Susan Waddoups Jones; son, Daniel E. Waddoups; daughter-in-law, Shannon Waddoups; and son, Matthew C. Waddoups. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and obituary are available at: www.russellvillefamilyfuneal.com.
Information was provided by Russellville Family Funeral.
