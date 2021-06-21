OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Helen Rolph Waddoups

Originally Published: June 21, 2021 12:01 p.m.

Helen Rolph Waddoups, 87, passed away at her home in Dover, Arkansas, on June 17th at 4:30 p.m. She left the bounds of earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in eternal paradise.

Her passing was quiet and peaceful in the presence of her husband, Bill, daughter, Susan, and son, Dan, at home.

Helen was born on a small farm in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was the youngest in a family of seven children.

At age 10, her family moved to Phoenix where she grew up. She graduated from Arizona State University. Helen was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own clothes, also knitting, crocheting and quilting. In 1976, she and her husband, Bill, and their family moved to their ranch in Cornville where they lived for 29 years. She cherished her life in Cornville with her many friends and family. She especially loved the fellowship with their Christian home group family.

As a devout Christian, she was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Sedona, and a founding member of the Cottonwood Vineyard Church. Helen had a deep understanding that the primary Biblical truth of God’s secret mystery of successful living is spiritual rather than material or physical. It is the very Spirit of the Person, Jesus Christ, living inside of you. In Him, and knowing Him, are all of life’s true treasures.

Those closest to her over these years were: her husband, Clifford W. (Bill) Waddoups Jr.; daughter, Susan Waddoups Jones; son, Daniel E. Waddoups; daughter-in-law, Shannon Waddoups; and son, Matthew C. Waddoups. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook and obituary are available at: www.russellvillefamilyfuneal.com.

Information was provided by Russellville Family Funeral.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Helen Lorree Lewis, 1934-2020
Obituary: Naomi Parker 1923-2020
Obituary: Mildred Imogene 'Jean' Canady Hess
Obituary: Dona May Bring, 1927-2021
Obituary: Velma L. Huber 1928-2017

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News