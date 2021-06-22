Bluesman Mike & The Blues Review to rock Sound Bites Grill

For those who love the blues, Sedona’s Sound Bites has a special treat lined up, featuring Bluesman Mike & The Blues Review Saturday, June 26, 7 to 10 p.m., in the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom.

This national act brings home the blues with original tunes that touch the heart and get you up and dancing.

Bluesman Mike and the Blues Review Band, longtime performers in the Phoenix area, find themselves in top form with their latest CD “Knee Deep Into These Blues.”

Their fourth self-produced album features 13 tracks (four originals and nine covers) with robust instrumentation andstorytelling power. Their music has a lot of soulful flavor, like a hearty fall stew or a good book.

Soundbites also features the inimitable Patrick Ki on Wednesday, June 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.; Chill on the Hill featuring Eric Miller and Adrial Zang on Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Flashback Friday, featuring Eddy Barattini, Troy Perkins and Eric Miller from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. S.R. 89A, Sedona.