OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
Local resident went missing June 14

First responders work from the top of a steep incline in the Jerome area Tuesday afternoon. Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said first-responders recovered the body of Jerome resident Denise Guth, who went missing more than a week ago. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

First responders work from the top of a steep incline in the Jerome area Tuesday afternoon. Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said first-responders recovered the body of Jerome resident Denise Guth, who went missing more than a week ago. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 4:21 p.m.

JEROME — First responders recovered a dead body in the Jerome area Tuesday. Police Chief Allen Muma said it appears to be the body of a missing local resident.

About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Muma, the body of a woman was discovered in Jerome on a steep slope off Highway 89A.

Caroline Denise Guth of Jerome had been reported missing June 14.

Muma said an initial investigation showed the woman fell about 150 feet down the very steep slope, sustaining substantial injuries. She came to rest in a bushy area that obscured visibility of the body from air or ground searches.

The Jerome Fire Department assisted in recovery as a steep angle rope system was required to safely recover the body from where it was located. Crews brought the body up to the highway to be driven to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Muma said his department and EMS made contact with Guth on June 13 and decided to check on her the following day. She was discovered to have disappeared, with some strange circumstances, but there were no leads on where she might be.

Wednesday, June 16, a Guardian Air Ambulance helicopter searched some parts of the Jerome area, but found nothing.

Muma said police contacted Guth on June 13 because she had laid down between a retaining wall and a roadway, a considerable distance from her home. Also, authorities had located her dog, which had been loose.

Muma said a resident reported Guth had turned on their water and was watering their plants, without checking with the resident first.

“She refused a ride home, even in as hot as it was,” Muma said. “So we decided to check on her the next day.”

That’s when police found Guth was not at home, but the front door was unlocked, recently bought groceries were not put away. More suspiciously, her truck was out of its driveway, and a set of keys was found on the bumper.

“It appeared as if she were unloading groceries, then left abruptly,” Muma said.

Muma said Guth’s dog was located and was taken to the Jerome Humane Society.

The chief said Guth has not had recent contact with any close friends, and does not have family in the immediate area. Muma believes Guth’s husband passed away about five years ago.

“Some of the acquaintances we talked to, hadn’t spoken with her in some time, or as much as a year,” he said. “They did report her behavior that weekend was odd, and out of character for her.”

Muma said regardless of how the search for Guth ends, one lesson is already clear.

“Check on your neighbors and acquaintances, and see how they’re doing,” he said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jerome woman missing; last seen Sunday
Jerome police to also act as EMTs
Heroic rescue in Jerome<br><i>Police chief nominated for medal of valor</I>
Jerome chief, others rescue ATV wreck victims
Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News