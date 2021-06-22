Children ‘lead the way’ at Sedona Film Festival

After the showing of one powerful film at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on June 13, another shorter film was brought to the screen.

“Children Will Lead the Way” is a song and video project set in motion and promoted by Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary, completed by students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in writing songs after the 2018 shooting in Florida.

Not long after the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people and wounded 17 others, Yarrow took a group of songwriters with him to meet with Stoneman Douglas students and incoming freshmen about what they’d experienced. That meeting led to a set of student-made songs and a five-minute song and video used to advocate for more stringent gun policy.

The video was shown Sunday at the Sedona Film Festival, immediately after the showing of a 90-minute documentary chronicling the Parkland, Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas shootings. Those two showings were followed by a question-and-answer session involving the two students who came to the festival, Sofia Rothenberg and Payton Francis, as well as the video’s directors, Beth and Bruce Gage.

Yarrow, due to health problems, joined the Q-and-A from his home in New York, via Zoom. He also took time to take questions from Kudos.

Yarrow, 83, said he’d love to see student-made productions and other advocacy pieces get exposure at film festivals worldwide, especially in the U.S.

“The timing was impeccable,” Yarrow said. “What you saw is something very, very important. Film festivals are special. It’s starkly demonstrative of way people respond to art of filmmaking.”

Yarrow pointed out that the recent abandonment of the Keystone Oil Pipeline, as well as last year’s temporary shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, were partly due to relentless advocacy and activism. Such movements often involve song and film, he said.

“You could really sense the presence of students who endured, and feel their need for healing” during the songwriting process, Yarrow said. “I experienced that reality directly as I helped them write.”

Yarrow said just as his trio, Bob Dylan and other activist folk and “hippie” artists evolved as very young adults in the 1960s, young activists are emerging again. Some are not even old enough to vote as they become statewide, national or international figures.

“They knead that horror they experienced — both with traumatic one-time events and a frustration with the system — into lifelong activism,” Yarrow said.

Rothenberg and Francis were eighth-graders at Westglades Middle School on Feb. 14, 2018. No one in their classroom was harmed, but they remained huddled out of view of the classroom door, in lockdown, for five hours, and didn’t learn much about what happened until the next day.

She told Kudos she personally knew one girl who was murdered by the gunman.

“I wanted to help the community in ways I knew how,” Rothenberg. “The songwriting created some great bonds, because even though I didn’t know all those kids that well at first, we really expressed how we were feeling. Even though I was feeling alone, we knew we were OK to feel what we were feeling.”

Rothenberg and some peers started a nonprofit, 3 Heart Strings, that initially made and sold bracelets to raise funds for the families of shooting victims.

Francis said as they have traveled to promote the video, audiences have been mostly receptive. She had never done any kind of formal songwriting experience prior to working with Yarrow’s group.

“Since the session, we’ve gone to perform all over the country, and promote healing through music, and use our songs to enlighten the world and help spread our cause,” she said.

Yarrow said the nature of politics tends to disconnect the world from humanity. It’s important for performances of art and festivals to continue personalizing messages of specific change, he said.

“I’ve played songs to a room full of Republicans, and had several come up to me afterward and say they support what I’m advocating for,” Yarrow said. “When humans see something like the George Floyd video, it goes beyond politics. You can’t live with yourself and say ‘We can’t go on like this. This draws the line.’ It’s the same with prioritizing gun availability and government officials who will not stand up to manufacturers.”

Another song Rothenberg and Francis performed Sunday is called “Song for the Silenced.”

Rothenberg said she and Francis, who are about to begin their senior year at Stoneman Douglas High, will be old enough to vote in the 2022 elections.

“Speaking for the silenced isn’t just about speaking for those who were killed, who will never get to speak again,” Rothenberg said. “It’s also about getting others to vote for candidates who support sensible policies, for those of us who can’t vote yet.”