OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cornville Vision 2032 submitted to Yavapai County

Cornville residents foresee a huge opportunity to upgrade a central core area with the expansion of Windmill Park. An exchange of 80 acres of National Forest land to Yavapai County is now pending. The parcel rests in the heart of the community and divides two commercial areas.

Cornville residents foresee a huge opportunity to upgrade a central core area with the expansion of Windmill Park. An exchange of 80 acres of National Forest land to Yavapai County is now pending. The parcel rests in the heart of the community and divides two commercial areas.

Originally Published: June 22, 2021 12:41 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde Village residents asked to look into future for county
Commentary: Cornville must rely on tried-and-true Big C’s: communication, cooperation, collaboration
Community Plan Vision Statement ready for review by community
Help create vision statements for your community
Second chance for Spring Creek Ranch
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News