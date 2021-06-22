Fabulous Divas Drag Show, Beer School come to Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, June 26, Main Stage and Aimee V. Justice presents the “Fabulous Divas Drag Show.”This will be the return of Aimee and the gals after an 18+ months hiatus because of Covid-19 and it will be epic.

The incomparable Aimee V. Justice, also self-described as the “Plus-Size Barbie,” will bring GiGi DeMilo, Kimberly Ka’Oir and Brozlyn Lechelle for a night of music and entertainment.



Show starts at 9 p.m., but get there early for a good seat. All are welcome to come to enjoy some adult humor and fabulous performances. There will be a $5 cover for this 21+ event.

Thursday, June 24, Main Stage presents its ever-popular monthly Beer School. Beer School takes place every fourth Thursday of the month and is hosted by bartender LT, along with representatives from different local, state and national breweries.

For $5, attendees receive five to six beer tastings, promotional items and some useful information regarding the brewery of the month. This month, Beer School welcomes Wren House Brewing Company from Phoenix. Wren House, led by head brewer Preston Thoeny, writes “our brewers integrate international beer styles with Arizona character to craft beers that satiate and challenge the senses.”

Beer School starts at 7 p.m. for those 21 and over.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. There are three nights of Karaoke with Mondays being hosted by Christa, Tuesdays hosted by Andrew and Fridays hosted by LT.



All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny and Rebecca. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursdays are “Smarty Pants Trivia” hosted by Penny and Stormy starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted. Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns.