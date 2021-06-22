Whimsical art by Flo Flynn on display at Clarkdale Library

Art in the Clark presents “Flows through Flo” works of local artist Flo Flynn at the Clark Memorial Library through July 30.

Come see the vibrant whimsical and fanciful critters and folk come alive in paintings and sculptures.

The library is open from 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

“My work is basically connected to what is going on in my life at the moment. I have gone through series of work consisting of: farm life, raising children, family, swimming pool life/guard days, teaching days, vacation times, dreams, meditations, energy work and all the other everyday connections that cross our paths. Often the title, the story, the composition and the colors are given to me in a dream or meditative state if not documented in the awakened moments,” Flynn says of her work.

Flynn is a member of the Sedona Valley Artist Coalition, the Jerome Artist Coop (https://jeromeartists-flynn.blogspot.com/) and Made in Clarkdale. She earned a BFA, Teacher Endorsement and Master of Art Education at the University of Nebraska.

She has exhibited in many venues including: Eisentrager/Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Lincoln, Herberger Theater/Center- Phoenix, Alwun House, Phoenix, Elements in Kearney, NB., Minden NB Opera House, Kearney NB Public Library, Glendale City Arts Council. This show is a culmination of a lifetime of creativity and each piece or series is paired with a story.

Come see “Flows through Flo” at the Clark Memorial Library, located at 39 N. Ninth St., in the Clarkdale Town Center. Visit http://ycfld.org/clarkdale for more library information, programs and events.

Art in the Clark is the year-round project at Clark Memorial Library that provides a free public showcase for local artists.

For more on Art in the Clark exhibit, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at https://friendsofcml.org/art or call the library at (928) 634-5423.