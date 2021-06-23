OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood man charged in alleged domestic violence incident

Silvestre Castro Garcia

Silvestre Castro Garcia

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 23, 2021 7:05 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood man was arrested Monday evening on domestic violence, gun and drug charges after police say he struck a woman and threatened to kill her and their children.

According to the Cottonwood Police Department, Silvestre Castro Garcia, 32, was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct — all felonies.

Castro Garcia was also charged with several misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and preventing the use of 911.

Monday, about 8:20 p.m., Cottonwood police officers responded to a call from a residence in the 100 block of South 14th street for a domestic violence incident.

The incident was reported by one of the children in the home, police said. The child reportedly that said their mother was being physically abused by their father.

Officers spoke with the mother, who said everything was OK. However, police said, her demeanor suggested otherwise to officers.

During officers’ conversation with the mother, she was also able to make a hand gesture of a gun, also indicating the contrary. The mother and children were able to leave the home while Castro Garcia was located in another room.

Once outside of the residence, police said, the mother told officers she was struck by Castro Garcia and that he had a gun.

She also told police he made comments that he had enough bullets for each of them — referring to the mother and the children.

Castro-Garcia appeared from inside the residence and began barricading portions of the residence with household objects and refused to exit and speak with police.

Assistance from the Verde Valley Regional SWAT team was requested, along with Crisis Negotiation Team members. After a considerable amount of time negotiating with Castro Garcia, police said he finally exited the residence and was taken in to custody without further incident.

A search turned up a .357 caliber handgun, one round of ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

Castro Garcia has been jailed on a paper bond of $25,000.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police arrest man on weapons misconduct charges
SWAT team ends Clarkdale hostage-barricade incident
Cottonwood caregiver receives 10 days jail time for stealing medication at assisted living facility
Catch 22: Cottonwood police arrest man wanted since 2012
Cottonwood police detective arrested following domestic violence investigation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News