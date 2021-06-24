Village Rotary Club continues Veterans Hospital raffle tradition

The Cornelius Veterans Hospital Benefit Raffle carries on with the help of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village.

During the July 4th weekend, area Veterans and Village Rotarians will gather at Clark’s Market in the Village of Oak Creek to sell raffle tickets that benefit veterans in long-term care at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Prescott.

For 17 years the benefit raffle, organized by veteran John Cornelius, has contributed to the comfort and quality of life for Veterans at the VA Hospital in Prescott.

The services provided with these funds go beyond the basic care offered by the VA. For example, proceeds help to stock a “store” where Veterans can “shop” for clothing and underwear, toiletry items, phone cards, colorful blankets and other items not provided by the VA, all at no cost to the Veterans.

After Cornelius’ passing in 2017, supporters of the effort carried on, but began looking for a partner, who could ensure the continuation of the effort. This year, the Rotary Club of Sedona Village stepped up to the challenge and began working with them to carry on the program as a club project.

In recognition of the founder’s effort, the project has been named The Cornelius Veterans Hospital Benefit Raffle. With the significant help of Cornelius’ daughter, Cathleen Banister-Marx, and his friends, the Sedona Village Rotary Club will conduct four raffle events for this year (Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day).

Raffle prizes include; golf for 2 at Oakcreek Country Club, Pink Jeep Tours, Bearizona, and various local restaurants/gift shop gift certificates. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the club’s website (www.sedonavillagerotary.org) for the July 5th drawing. Donations are also accepted in person and online.

The Rotary Club and supporters of the project wish to thank many Sedona area businesses including; PJ’s Bar and Grill, Lisa Dahl Restaurant Group, Garland’s, The Hike House, Javelina Cantina, Red Chopsticks, Desert Flour, Village Car Care, and Oakcreek Country Club. Special thanks to Clark’s Market for their support in allowing the ticket sales at their entrance.

Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the first and third Thursdays each month in class 108 of the Big Park School campus. Visit www.sedonavillagerotary.org.