Chamber balances thriving visitor economy, preserving quality of life

The Sedona Chamber and presenting sponsor APS with underwriting support from Barlow Jeep Rentals and Weddings in Sedona worked to gather over 100 business leaders in the greater Sedona area to share our role with the start of the new fiscal year July 1.

The Sedona Chamber Board of Directors affirms the organization’s commitment to being a 3-C Chamber – a catalyst for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers to solve regional problems, and a champion for a thriving community – to serve you, our business partners and community at-large.

We are a membership organization rooted in relationships, and our 2021 planned Annual Partner Meeting was a first step in convening a broader business coalition inclusive of the Village of Oak Creek and other unincorporated areas like Oak Creek Canyon, and regional enterprises throughout the Verde Valley, in addition to our core City of Sedona-based partners, to join us in our mission.

As the voice of business in greater Sedona, we will advocate for the Power of Travel as the economic driver for the Northern Arizona region ensuring policy that provides for a positive business climate on behalf of our 750+ member businesses.

We will address workforce labor shortages, lack of affordable housing and short-term rental impacts, childcare, public transit, and more. Our partners can expect continued educational resources and networking opportunities to develop and forge deep relationships with us and one another.

Friday, June 17, Juneteenth was made an official federal holiday, the first since Martin Luther King Day in 1983, to mark the emancipation of slavery in the United States. As a country, community, and organization, we need to commit to a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society.

As Sedona’s Official Destination Management Organization, we will advance sustainability and lead destination stewardship under Arizona’s first Sustainable Tourism Plan for the special place that is Sedona as consumers of her natural assets which are critical to our industry’s success.

Our goal, balance between a thriving visitor economy and preservation of the environment and quality of life for our residents.

Our tourism-dependent economy operates within a complex governance ecosystem enveloping congressional district 1, the State of Arizona, both Yavapai and Coconino Counties, the City of Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek and other unincorporated areas, land management agencies like Arizona State Parks and Coconino National Forest, and ADOT. The Sedona Chamber is well-positioned to catalyze a regional approach, to convene and facilitate collaboration with these stakeholders as we seek solutions to unforeseen and exponential growth.

Join us on Wednesday, August 25 for the first in-person Community Pulse event presented by APS to learn more.

As an industry leader, the Sedona Chamber will leverage its reputation in pursuit of continued organizational excellence to cement the long-term value proposition in meeting the needs of our partners and the greater Sedona region.

Recent extreme heat, major active fires in the Coconino and Prescott National Forest leading to Ready-Set-Go protocols, supply chain disruptions resulting in product shortages and canceled domestic flights, and new COVID variant case spikes illustrate the need for us to remain adaptable to stay relevant.

Thank you to all our member businesses for your past support. Your Sedona Chamber – where policy, people and place come together to create community – looks forward to serving you in the year ahead.