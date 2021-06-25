OFFERS
Fri, June 25
Fall semester free tuition offered at Verde Valley Skilled Trades Center

Staff report
Originally Published: June 25, 2021 12:07 a.m.

Yavapai College has announced that it will offer free tuition to any student who enrolls in classes in the College’s new Verde Valley Skilled Trades Center.

The free tuition will cover all classes for the entire fall semester, and classes begin on Aug. 16.

The Verde Valley Skilled Trades Center is a new, 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located on the College’s Clarkdale Campus. Students who take classes in the Skilled Trades Center will receive hands-on training in essential career and technical trade programs.

Certifications inside the center include:

• Construction Certificate

• Electrical Certificate (can be completed in two semesters)

• HVAC Certificate (can be completed in two semesters)

• Plumbing Certificate (can be completed in two semesters)

These four trade areas have been identified as crucial areas of need in the Verde Valley and Yavapai County. Upon completing their certificate, students will be ready to enter the workforce immediately in these high-demand jobs and stay close to home.

For more information on the free semester, email ycadmission@yc.edu or call (928) 634-7501.

For more information on the Verde Valley Skilled Trades Center, visit www.yc.edu/stc.

Registration for the fall semester is open, and classes start on August 16. Visit www.yc.edu to get started today.

Yavapai College operates six campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County and offers over 100 degrees and certificates, student and community services, and cultural events and activities.

