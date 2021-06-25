OFFERS
KSB Virtual Speaker Series: Mogollon Rim, Arizona’s other world-class landscape

Wayne Ranney

Wayne Ranney

Originally Published: June 25, 2021 12:12 a.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful will present Geologist Wayne Ranney, on Wednesday, July 14, 5 p.m., for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series webinar.

“Everyone has heard of the Grand Canyon but only people from Arizona are familiar with our state’s second grandest landform, the Mogollon Rim,” said Ranney.

“Nearly as long as the Grand Canyon and similar in some respects, the Rim has an interesting origin story that is not readily apparent to the casual eye. We will talk about how this amazing feature came into existence,” he said.

Based in Flagstaff, Ranney is a geologist, river guide and author. He completed his master’s degree in geology at Northern Arizona University by compiling a geologic map of the House Mountain volcano located southwest of Sedona. Out of this project, he published his first book, “Sedona Through Time," now in its third edition and considered the foremost book on the subject. A few of his other books include “Carving the Grand Canyon” and “Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau."

Ranneyworks as an international guide and geologic interpreter with trips to all seven continents and over 90 countries including those in Africa, the Amazon, Antarctica, Patagonia, and the North and South Poles.

For more information, his blog is http://earthly-musings.blogspot.com/.

KSB’s next Speaker Series event will be held on Sept. 8 via Zoom, featuring Steven Prager, Audubon Outreach Biologist with a presentation titled “Keeping Beer and Rivers Flowing”. KSB currently plans to resume in-person Speaker Series events on October 13 featuring Janie Agyagos, Wildlife Biologist. To finish out the year, Sedona Photographer Ted Grussing, will be speaking on November 10, 2021.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. A nonprofit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future. KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/.

