No shortage of dining options during Film Festival

We had a blast, and we are not talking about the heat, though the theater was a great place to be during the 100+ degree days.

It was great to see and be close to people with like interests. We did our part: purchased 26 tickets and saw 30 entries (paired screenings); watched 15 other entries digitally; and ate and drank at every available time.

Most of our viewing was at the Sedona Performing Art Center or at the specially designed theater at Enchantment Resort. We were bused to and from the high school, eliminating the need to find parking more than once a day. SIFF volunteers were always making things easy. With school out, catered food and beverage were available at both sites.

Here is a rundown of what and where, in no special order. Covid closure and pared-down open hours at some establishments did limit our choices, but we found much to our liking and did not need to resort to a grocery store deli.

Our first and closing night SPAC fare were gratis from Heartline Catering: boxed or plated humus, fruit, sandwiches and or desserts. Just the right amount to go along with a glass of wine, the profit benefitting SIFF.

Remember Harkin’s Theater? After 18 months, the chain is back in full business. A couple of our tickets were for showings at Harkins. Happily, our popcorn vouchers from pre-Covid were still good. We did have to spring for new 2021 beverage cups.

Lunch at Senor Bob’s (Harkins Center) — the burgers are not to be missed when you are in town and root beer is once again available there. We never get around to trying the subs or other offerings but people like them, too.

Meal of the Day at India Palace (Bashas' Center): new management and remodeling in last eight months. We had fantastic combination dinners, Jeff’s with lamb and Suzie’s vegetarian. See accompanying photos.

Breakfast at Layla’s Bakery-Café: Jeff had the Breakfast Sandwich on a Croissant; Suzie had Avocado Toast.

Pick up dinner at Lisa Pisa: “Da Dorothy” pizza and Caesar Salad with anchovies together with our own wine.

Meal of the Day at Sound Bites (Shops at Piñon Point): racks of ribs plus sides dependably good.

Packaged snacks at Karen’s Gluten-Free Bakery (Harkins): needed to try what Karen Russell is successfully marketing. Suzie can vouch for the Pecan D’Lites.

Breakfast at Nick’s West Side with good friends, Lyle and Keith Branch: Corned Beef Hash and Eggs x 2.

Meal of the Day at Fiesta Mexicana in Basha’s Center: Jeff had the Enchilada Plate; Suzie Camerones Cocktail

VIP Party at Enchantment: Paella, Steamship Round of Beef, loaded macaroni, and dainty cheesecake or tres leche desserts.

Sunday Brunch at Shorebird on our 57th anniversary and last day of festival. We will cover Shorebird in a full review later in the year.

We are so fortunate to have such a variety of menus available after such a year. We cannot say enough about the competence of Patrick Schweiss, the SIFF staff and volunteers and the generous restaurateurs and hoteliers that support the festival. It truly was a successful rescheduled and reimagined festival.

To your health and happiness, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery.