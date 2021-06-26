OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MATFORCE helps bring additional suicide prevention tools to Yavapai County

Adobe stock photo

Adobe stock photo

Staff report
Originally Published: June 26, 2021 10:10 a.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY — MATFORCE, a primary prevention organization that focuses on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has implemented strategies to educate youth on how to effectively deal with stress and negative emotions.

According to the 2020 Arizona Youth Survey, stress and negative emotions are the third- and fourth-most listed reasons youth give as to why they use drugs.

Stress and negative emotions can also contribute to youth suicide. According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, “Understanding the issues concerning suicide and mental health is an important way to take part in suicide prevention, help others in crisis, and change the conversation around suicide. Suicide is not inevitable for anyone. By starting the conversation, providing support, and directing help to those who need it, we can prevent suicides and save lives.”

Nikki Rosson, MATFORCE Assistant Director and certified safeTALK trainer, stated, “Whether someone is struggling with difficult feelings or in crisis, evidence shows that providing support services and talking about suicide are just a few actions we can all take to help others. I’m honored to bring additional safeTALK trainings to our county to help families, friends, and loved ones facilitate more of these actions that help prevent suicide deaths.”

MATFORCE is offering a free safeTALK training, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Prescott Valley Police Department training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. , Prescott Valley.

To register for this free training email info@matforceaz.org or call 928-708-0100.

For more information about this class please visit matforce.org.

For more information about suicide prevention resources visit TeenLifeline.org or call 800-248-8336, or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org or call 800-273-TALK.

MATFORCE is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County. With more than 300 active volunteers, MATFORCE encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities.

Programs of MATFORCE include drug prevention education in the schools, the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns, and advocating for policy change at the state and local level.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

My Turn: Marijuana harmless? Think again
Commentary: County "em down - MATFORCE Top 10 accomplishments of the past year
Cottonwood Police Chief Gesell named to MATFORCE board
Seniors most at-risk suicide group in Yavapai County
Suicide and accidental deaths in Yavapai County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News