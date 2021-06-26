MATFORCE helps bring additional suicide prevention tools to Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY — MATFORCE, a primary prevention organization that focuses on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has implemented strategies to educate youth on how to effectively deal with stress and negative emotions.



According to the 2020 Arizona Youth Survey, stress and negative emotions are the third- and fourth-most listed reasons youth give as to why they use drugs.

Stress and negative emotions can also contribute to youth suicide. According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, “Understanding the issues concerning suicide and mental health is an important way to take part in suicide prevention, help others in crisis, and change the conversation around suicide. Suicide is not inevitable for anyone. By starting the conversation, providing support, and directing help to those who need it, we can prevent suicides and save lives.”

Nikki Rosson, MATFORCE Assistant Director and certified safeTALK trainer, stated, “Whether someone is struggling with difficult feelings or in crisis, evidence shows that providing support services and talking about suicide are just a few actions we can all take to help others. I’m honored to bring additional safeTALK trainings to our county to help families, friends, and loved ones facilitate more of these actions that help prevent suicide deaths.”

MATFORCE is offering a free safeTALK training, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Prescott Valley Police Department training room, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. , Prescott Valley.

To register for this free training email info@matforceaz.org or call 928-708-0100.

For more information about this class please visit matforce.org.

For more information about suicide prevention resources visit TeenLifeline.org or call 800-248-8336, or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org or call 800-273-TALK.

MATFORCE is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County. With more than 300 active volunteers, MATFORCE encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities.

Programs of MATFORCE include drug prevention education in the schools, the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns, and advocating for policy change at the state and local level.