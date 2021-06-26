OFFERS
Sat, June 26
Obituary: Grayce E. Wilcox, 1935-2021

Grayce E. Wilcox

Grayce E. Wilcox

Originally Published: June 26, 2021 9:32 a.m.

Grayce E. Wilcox, 86 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 22, 2021 at home.

She was born on January 17, 1935 in Roscommon, Michigan to Harold and Rose Luther.

Grayce was a Real Estate Broker and owned Copper Canyon Reality. Grayce belonged to Faith Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren immensely.

Grayce was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Junior Wilcox and daughter, Evelyn Rose Wilcox. She is survived by her son, Robert Wilcox; daughter-in-law, Amy Wilcox and granddaughters, Kelsie and August Fulghum-Wilcox.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest next to Ernest in Michigan.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

