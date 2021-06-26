OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mrs. Mildred “Millie” L. Thompson, 1942-2021

Originally Published: June 26, 2021 9:26 a.m.

Mrs. Mildred “Millie” L. Thompson passed away on June 9, 2021, at her home in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born to Alvis Drew and Pauline Coker Weaver on July 4, 1942 in Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bobbie Weaver and Lynn Weaver, and sister, Sue Turner.

At the time of her passing, at her side, was husband of 50 years, Lebert Thompson.

Millie is survived by her sister, Jennie Radcliff of Mississippi, her brother, David Weaver of Louisiana, and her four children, Paulette Knight of Phoenix, Arizona, Lebert Thompson and wife, Heather of Nolanville, Texas, Jack Thompson and wife, Ginger, and Brian Thompson and wife, Johanna of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Millie served as Assistant Director of the SDA Community Services Food Bank in Camp Verde. She loved the work and made a difference to so many people who came through her line. Serving others gave her purpose.

She enjoyed sewing and crocheting over the years. Her passion was cooking. She was a fabulous cook and many loved her fried chicken, among many other favorite dishes.

She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held in the near future for Millie. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Millie’s memory to SDA Community Service Food Bank, Camp Verde, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

'Millie' Andra Beck 1925 - 2008
Mildred L. Thompson 1939 - 2011
Obituary: Mildred A. Motes 1928-2018
Obituary: Clifford Elaine Barry
Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News