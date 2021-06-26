Obituary: Mrs. Mildred “Millie” L. Thompson, 1942-2021
Mrs. Mildred “Millie” L. Thompson passed away on June 9, 2021, at her home in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born to Alvis Drew and Pauline Coker Weaver on July 4, 1942 in Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bobbie Weaver and Lynn Weaver, and sister, Sue Turner.
At the time of her passing, at her side, was husband of 50 years, Lebert Thompson.
Millie is survived by her sister, Jennie Radcliff of Mississippi, her brother, David Weaver of Louisiana, and her four children, Paulette Knight of Phoenix, Arizona, Lebert Thompson and wife, Heather of Nolanville, Texas, Jack Thompson and wife, Ginger, and Brian Thompson and wife, Johanna of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She was grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Millie served as Assistant Director of the SDA Community Services Food Bank in Camp Verde. She loved the work and made a difference to so many people who came through her line. Serving others gave her purpose.
She enjoyed sewing and crocheting over the years. Her passion was cooking. She was a fabulous cook and many loved her fried chicken, among many other favorite dishes.
She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held in the near future for Millie. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Millie’s memory to SDA Community Service Food Bank, Camp Verde, Arizona.
Information was provided by the family.
