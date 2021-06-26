Scholarhsip for future forester
Originally Published: June 26, 2021 9:50 a.m.
Haley Rosenberg of Cottonwood was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Rim Country Bowhunters Association.
She plans to attend Northern Arizona University and to major in forestry and minor in pre-law.
Making the presentation was Rhonda Kester, Rim Country Bowhunters Association treasurer.
Most Read
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Storm sparks 8 fires on north end of Prescott National Forest
- Majority of COVID-19 cases in Arizona coming from unvaccinated individuals
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood man charged in alleged domestic violence incident
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Colt Grill in VOC closed by Yavapai County
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: