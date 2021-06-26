OFFERS
Scholarhsip for future forester

Haley Rosenberg of Cottonwood, left, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Rim Country Bowhunters Association. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: June 26, 2021 9:50 a.m.

Haley Rosenberg of Cottonwood was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Rim Country Bowhunters Association.

She plans to attend Northern Arizona University and to major in forestry and minor in pre-law.

Making the presentation was Rhonda Kester, Rim Country Bowhunters Association treasurer.

