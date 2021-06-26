OFFERS
Sign up for CodeRED alerts

Originally Published: June 26, 2021 3 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — First responders in both Yavapai and Coconino counties have encouraged Arizonans to sign up for CodeRED alerts.

Stay up to date on the latest fire information and be prepared to act in the case that an evacuation or other actions become necessary.

Residents and visitors are urged to do their part by signing up for emergency alerts with the appropriate agency and staying up to date with the latest information.

Yavapai County residents should download the CodeRED app and sign up for alerts at this link: ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System

Coconino County residents should visit the following link to sign up for alerts:

coconino.az.gov/ready

Know what to do in case of an evacuation by visiting readyforwildfire.org.

