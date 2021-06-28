County warns of post-fire flood threat

Several fires in Yavapai County have potential for increased runoff and debris flows downstream from the burn areas. Residents and visitors should be aware of the burn areas and pay attention to their surroundings during the monsoon season.

There is a reasonable potential that the watersheds within the burn area of the Rafael, including Sycamore Canyon, Fossil Creek, and the Verde River, will see increased flows and mudflows as the debris and ash from the fire are washed downstream.



In addition, areas downstream of the Backbone Fire will likely see increased runoff and debris flow from the fire and caution should be used when entering the areas once open to the public again. Future increased runoff for several years can be expected.



Residents on the east side of Cornville should also be aware of the potential for increased runoff and debris flow from the Cornville fire.



As we enter monsoon season following the fires, it is important to evaluate the capacity for storm runoff on your property. Make sure all drains, culverts, and waterways are free from obstruction.



Any residential structure in Yavapai County is eligible for flood insurance under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). This includes structures in a Special Flood Hazard Area as mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There is a waiver to the 30-day waiting period for flood insurance at the time of a claim if the claims are for a flood originating on and resulting from a fire on Federal property and the policy was purchased within 60 days of the containment date. Any residents downstream of the fire are encouraged to talk to your insurance agent about obtaining flood insurance. More information can be found at www.FEMA.gov/NFIP.



Sandbag locations will be updated on the Emergency Management Facebook page. www.facebook.com/YCOEM/

Specific questions about the flood hazard area on your property can be directed to the Flood Control District at (928) 771-3197.