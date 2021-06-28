July 4 goal for COVID-19 vaccines will not be achieved

The goal to reach 70% of the population in the United States by July 4 may not be reached. Arizona has administered more than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, with 49.3% of adults receiving at least one dose and 3.1 million people fully vaccinated.



Yavapai County has administered 177,607 COVID vaccinations with 43.5% of adults having received at last one dose, and 85,118 people fully vaccinated.

Why should you get vaccinated? What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you also risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe

• COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades.

• COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective.

• COVID-19 vaccines have received and continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective

• COVID 19-vaccines are effective. They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

• COVID-19 vaccines also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

• Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, check out:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-So far in June, 12,106 cases and 295 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-So far in June, 448 new cases each day.