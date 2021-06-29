Acting legend Tom Skerritt receives award from SIFF

Imagine an acting career that started with Westerns that were seen on black-and-white screens and runs all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond it.

That’s the massive span of movie and TV history Tom Skerritt has witnessed, and he isn’t finished yet. Skerritt, who will turn 88 in August, recently helped produce and starred in a film that was shown at the Sedona International Film Festival earlier this month.

A day before the screening of “East of the Mountains” and SIFF presenting Skerritt with one of this year’s three lifetime achievement awards, Skerritt took some questions about making a film at age 87 and how the approach to filmmaking is as in flux now as much as ever.

He told Kudos with Hollywood’s traditional structure currently firewalled around blockbusters and serial empires, it’s tough to get an original film made and for new talent to be discovered. That’s why he’s’ proud to be a part of a production that was largely regional.

“We have, at the same time, Hollywood’s 100-year-old model in some real financial trouble, and places like our part of Washington State with support and enthusiasm and talent for film,” Skerritt said.

Skerritt made a point of using as many Washington State people and resources as he could to make “East of the Mountains.” With a limited budget, only 21 days of filming involving Skerritt and no major studio or theater distribution companies involved, the 93-minute movie might be a glimpse into the mainstream way films are produced and seen.

“I think you’re going to starts seeing more and more budgets like ours,” Skerritt said. “The people I used to call in LA. to try and get something made, well, they’re not there anymore. As more young people find they have a talent in some aspect of making movies or shows, and have other talented people in their area, they don’t bother looking to Hollywood.”

With Canada offering significant incentives for filming north of the border, Skerritt said, it’s important to try to keep some of those jobs stateside.

Skerritt said some of his regional colleagues were ahead of the game, getting into streaming and setting up channels and websites before the COVID-19 pandemic put the squeeze on public theater viewing. Last summer, Skerritt and his media company, Triple Squirrels, launched EVRGRN — an online channel, available through stirr.com — devoted to web content that features positive pieces about the people and culture of the Pacific Northwest.

“East of the Mountains” does have some strong traditional talent — Academy-award-winning actress Mira Sorvino plays Skerritt’s daughter in the film — and Wally Dalton, whose vast acting experience includes a spot on Mork & Mindy in 1978. However, the Washington influence is heavy, ranging from the settings used for the film to the author of the 1999 novel, “East of the Mountains,” David Guterson, being a Seattle native.

Guterson also crafted a screenplay for the film.

Jule Johnson, a 2014 Sedona Red Rock High School graduate, plays a much younger version of Skerritt’s character in the film. His 11-minute film, Marble Canyon, premiered just ahead of the showing of East of the Mountains on June 12.

Skerritt said while he appreciates to love and support he gets from festivals such as Sedona, the exposure that help put a film or career into the mainstream still comes from one of the world’s five biggest festivals.

“That’s why we’re doing a lot of this ourselves, and it’s why EVRGRN doesn’t have a lot of angry stuff,” Skerritt said.

A random sampling of the channel’s material includes specials on Jimi Hendrix, the band Nirvana and the rapper Macklemore, all of whom have Washington State connections.

Skerritt told the crowd at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, via Zoom from his home in Washington State, on June 19 that all acting is a product, in part, of an actor’s life experiences to that point in their lives.

“You evolve, and the character evolves,” Skerritt said.

It seems almost no American would have more perspective on acting than Skerritt. After bit roles in shows like “Death Valley Days,” “Gunsmoke” and “Twelve O’Clock High,” he went on to appear in film classics like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” “Contact,” “SpaceCamp,” “Steel Magnolias” and “A River Runs Through It.” He earned an Emmy Award for his role on the show “Picket Fences.”



Skerritt, who works with military veterans who have severe PTSD, told Kudos he uses acting to help tell the stories of those not best-suited to tell their own. For example, the plot of “East of the Mountains” involves a career recently-widowed doctor, with terminal cancer, recently widowed, taking his dog into the mountains with only a gun and a backpack.

“You don’t want PTSD veterans playing themselves in movies,” Skerritt said. “Sometimes, actors just have to follow instincts. And how you portray a character might not be the same from day to day.”