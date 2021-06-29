Film Festival presents ‘Rockabye Worlds’ musical July 3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Rockabye Worlds, a live one-man modern musical written and composed by Paolo Scardina at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, Saturday, July 3, 4 and 7 p.m.

“Rockabye Worlds” is performed by Paolo Scardina, an accomplished pianist, vocalist, composer, songwriter, and choreographer. He will enact the roles of seven characters, while playing live on a magical music box, a stage piano.

This musical creation integrates the artforms of songwriting, composing, piano playing, acting and choreography into a one-man show that audiences rarely see, in a contemporary jazz style that will make you smile out loud and weep with wonder.

The musical tells the story of a young boy named Vinny, who slips into the world of slumber to discover his future through the charm of an imaginary friend.

Once there, he sees his life unfold from childhood to adulthood, but always through the mind’s eye of an innocent child, unaffected by the trappings of real life.

He sees beyond the world as we know it as he confronts the hurdles of his life in pursuit of genuine friendships and lasting love.

Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a Q&A with Paolo Scardina on stage after the show. Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visitSedonaFilmFestival.org.