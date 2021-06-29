Free Spirits exhibit debuts July 2 at Sedona’s Rowe Gallery

In commemoration of the founding of our country, Rowe Fine Art Gallery applauds the independent nature of its artists who continue to blaze new trails in their mediums.

Free Spirits opens Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m., and continues throughout the month. Stop into the gallery and see how freedom translates to canvas, bronze, stone or wearable art.

Rowe Gallery’s artists never sit still, and now more than ever they are inspired. The Society of Animal Artists selected Sedona bronze wildlife sculptor Kim Kori’s Eyes of the Rainforest bronze sculpture for the Art That Matters to the Planet exhibition and tour.

The show begins at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History in Jamestown, New York, in August with tour stops at the Hiram Blauvelt Art Museum in New Jersey and the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Kansas. Congratulations, Kim!

Prescott-based painter Dane Chinnock embarks on a months-long trek across the western U.S. this summer, seeking inspiration from our country’s varied landscapes.

Like all of Rowe Gallery’s artists, Dane isn’t afraid to think outside the box – or, in this case, outside the Southwest – and seek inspiration from wherever his heart leads him. Bon voyage, Dane.

Speaking of hitting the open road, award-winning bronze wildlife sculptor Ken Rowe’s cellphone never leaves his side these days as Ken waits for a call to head to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. One of Ken’s collectors, who happens to live in Prescott, commissioned a sculpture of Grizzly 399, arguably the most famous grizzly bear in the world (she has her own Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts). This 25-year-old mother bear has gained recognition for raising her cubs, thought to be as many as 18, in public places, says Ken.

“Biologists believe she knows her cubs are safe from male bears – which often kill cubs – when they are in public spaces,” explains Ken, who rarely sculpts from anything other than real-life models. “I have a friend in Grand Teton National Park who’s keeping an eye out for her. She’s been sighted this season with four cubs. As soon as he sees her and calls me, I’ll make the 15-hour drive so I can sketch her in person. I’m packed and ready to go.”

July means freedom. Freedom of country, freedom to create, freedom to follow your heart, freedom of spirit. In July, stop in to Rowe Fine Art Gallery to discover the epitome of artistic freedom.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists.

The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.