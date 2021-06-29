House approves bill to make contraception purchases easier
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 2:42 p.m.
Most Read
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Rafael Fire is 11% contained
- Cottonwood man charged in alleged domestic violence incident
- Majority of COVID-19 cases in Arizona coming from unvaccinated individuals
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Rain minimally helps efforts with Verde Valley wildfires
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: