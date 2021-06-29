Jerry McFarland, Dan Vega find groove at Bella Vita

The July 4 weekend is upon us and what better way to enjoy it than listening to two of Sedona’s best-performing musicians playing outside on a beautiful summer night in Sedona?

Friday, July 2, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin-inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers; The Drifters and many other famous performers.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Saturday, July 3, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought-after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.