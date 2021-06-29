Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Queen Bees’ encore July 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona encore of the award-winning comedy “Queen Bees” showing July 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Queen Bees” was the highest-rated film by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the Audience Choice Best Comedy Award. It is making a theatrical return by popular demand!

The film boasts an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast, including Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin and Christopher Lloyd.

“Queen Bees” is a comedy about the young at heart.

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community -- just temporarily.

Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls,” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home.

But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.

“Queen Bees” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 2-8. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, July 2, 5 and 6; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.