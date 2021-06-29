Tibetan Buddhist Monks return to Sedona in August

Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery in India will bless Sedona residents and visitors Aug. 11- 22 by creating the Green Tara Sand Mandala and offering Buddhist ceremonies, workshops, healings, and empowerments.

The Tibetan monks have been visiting Sedona since 1989 to spread peace, compassion and tolerance through cultural exchange, interfaith dialogue, and Buddhist teachings. Funds raised help preserve the Tibetan culture, support the Gaden Shartse Monastic University, and assist the Tibetan refugee settlement near the monastery in southern India.

The tour will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.,with prayers for humanity, health and peace at the Sedona Amitabha Stupa located at 2650 Pueblo Drive.

The monks will then move to OLLI, 4215 Arts Village Drive, and share the details of their lives in a southern Indian Monastery. Pre-registration is needed for the event at OLLI.



On August 12th at 8:30 a.m., the monks will be chanting for prosperity and protection, and conducting a purification healing ritual at the Sedona Conscious Living Center.



The Green Tara Sand Mandala opening ceremony will begin on August 13th at the Sedona Conscious Living Center. The monks will create an intricate design representing the Green Tara deity — the deity of compassion for humanity and engaged, heart-centered life.

The public can view the daily progress of the sand mandala from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 20. The sand mandala creation culminates with a closing ceremony on Friday, Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m., when the Monks sweep away the mandala, representing the impermanence of life. Participants will receive small bags of the sand from the mandela. This blessed sand will then be ceremonially dispersed into the waters of Sedona as a gift to the earth and healing for the environment. All these events are free to the public.

The monks will be offering numerous empowerments, workshops and healing rituals to bring the energies of Green Tara and other deities for protection, purification, self-liberation and loving kindness. You can register and pay for these events at SEDONYA.ORG.

The monks also offer personal healings and a purification ceremony at your home or business [see below for contact information]. Workshops include Butter Sculpting which is an ancient craft in Tibet, Healing art using Tibetan Bowls, Calligraphy and Sand Mandala creation for all ages.

The monks will present several lectures on cultivating genuine happiness, tantra, breaking addictions, enlightened art, mindfulness meditation, and the basic principles of Buddhism.

Their popular Pet Blessing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m., in cooperation with the Humane Society of Sedona.

An exclusive “Lunch with the Monks”event will be held at L’Auberge de Sedona on Friday, Aug. 20. Tickets and registration are necessary. New events this year include a performance of Tibetan Monk Dialectic Debate and an evening of Tibetan Sacred Music performed by the Monks.



A modest donation of $10 to $20 is requested at most events. The majority of events will be located at Sedona, 120 Deer Trail Drive, Sedona.

For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/SedonaSat or Sacredartsoftibettour.org.

