Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff June 30 to honor Granite Mountain Hotshots
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff for Wednesday, June 30, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
“Arizona lost 19 heroic firefighters eight years ago to one of the most devastating wildfires in state history. These brave men gave their all in defense of our communities, and their service remains among the greatest ever known to our state. We will never forget their sacrifice,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement Tuesday, June 29. “When the Yarnell Hill Fire struck, the Granite Mountain Hotshots defended Arizona communities against the flames without hesitation. They didn’t shy away from their duties, and did everything they could to protect those in harm’s way. Today we remember the heroism of these firefighters, and send thoughts and prayers to their families, loved ones and the entire wildland fire community.”
The governor continued… “We also honor those who are fighting wildfires across Arizona today, and are grateful for their selflessness, bravery and dedication to protecting fellow Arizonans.”
The City of Prescott is scheduled to honor the fallen 19 with a “ringing of the bells” in downtown Prescott at the Yavapai County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 30.
The “ringing of the bells” is scheduled for 4:42 p.m., the time when the 19 firefighters died.
