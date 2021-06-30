Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Jerome crash

JEROME - The Jerome Fire Department responded to motorcycle accident Saturday on State Route 89A south of Jerome, according to the Jerome Fire Department.

The road was closed for over an hour following the 12:30 p.m. crash.

Upon arriving, rescuers found that the operator was in full cardiac arrest, explained the Jerome Fire Department in their statement on Facebook.

Crews did everything they could, however, the operator was pronounced deceased at Verde Valley Medical Center, Jerome Fire reported.

The operator was not wearing a helmet, pointed out the department.

A VVMC Doctor and a visiting paramedic stopped at the scene and were performing CPR when Jerome Fire arrived, the department’s release said.

Multiple agencies assisted on scene including Jerome Fire, Jerome Police, Verde Valley Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, DPS, YCSO, ADOT, Forest Service and the bystanders as well.