Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Jerome crash
JEROME - The Jerome Fire Department responded to motorcycle accident Saturday on State Route 89A south of Jerome, according to the Jerome Fire Department.
The road was closed for over an hour following the 12:30 p.m. crash.
Upon arriving, rescuers found that the operator was in full cardiac arrest, explained the Jerome Fire Department in their statement on Facebook.
Crews did everything they could, however, the operator was pronounced deceased at Verde Valley Medical Center, Jerome Fire reported.
The operator was not wearing a helmet, pointed out the department.
A VVMC Doctor and a visiting paramedic stopped at the scene and were performing CPR when Jerome Fire arrived, the department’s release said.
Multiple agencies assisted on scene including Jerome Fire, Jerome Police, Verde Valley Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance, DPS, YCSO, ADOT, Forest Service and the bystanders as well.
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire is 11% contained
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood man charged in alleged domestic violence incident
- Rain minimally helps efforts with Verde Valley wildfires
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Prescott Forest closure, area rain among latest fire developments
- VOC Colt Grill remains in negotiations with county
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: