Adjovu see patients at Humanity Healthcare at Cottonwood Clinic
COTTONWOOD - Juliana Adjovu, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with Humanity Healthcare at the Cottonwood Clinic.
Adjovu sees patients from adolescents to geriatrics for sick visits and management of chronic diseases. She strives to provide exceptional care to all her patients.
The nurse practitioner believes that optimal health requires a collaborative effort between the care-provider and the care-seeker.
Adjovu said that a healthy-mind, a healthy-body, and a healthy-spirit make a healthy-person.
Adjovu has been in nursing since 2001. She earned her associate degree in nursing at the University of Maine at Augusta, Maine, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University.
She is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
