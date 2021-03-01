OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 02
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adjovu see patients at Humanity Healthcare at Cottonwood Clinic

Juliana Adjovu

Juliana Adjovu

Originally Published: March 1, 2021 11:23 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Juliana Adjovu, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with Humanity Healthcare at the Cottonwood Clinic.

Adjovu sees patients from adolescents to geriatrics for sick visits and management of chronic diseases. She strives to provide exceptional care to all her patients.

The nurse practitioner believes that optimal health requires a collaborative effort between the care-provider and the care-seeker.

Adjovu said that a healthy-mind, a healthy-body, and a healthy-spirit make a healthy-person.

Adjovu has been in nursing since 2001. She earned her associate degree in nursing at the University of Maine at Augusta, Maine, and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University.

She is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New Cottonwood walk-in clinic
Wellness Family Medical Micropractice Comes to Verde Valley
Flagstaff Family Care expands medical services to Sedona
Healthcare detective and coach
Flat-rate cash-pay medical practice opens in Cottonwood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News