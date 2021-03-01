February’s COVID-19 AZ caseload at lowest level since October

Arizona had only a quarter of the number of new COVID-19 infections in February than it had one month earlier. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reports February’s COVID-19 caseload was the lowest seen in the state since October.

Arizona COVID-19 fatalities in February - 2,855 deaths – is down sharply from the record-high 4,109 deaths documented in January. It remains, however, the second-highest number of deaths Arizona has seen in a single month since the state began documenting COVID-19 statistics more than a year ago.

Arizona finished February with 55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths. Since testing began in January 2020, ADHS has documented 817,821 COVID-19 cases and 15,979 deaths.



The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has dropped to 14.1%. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity has dropped to 86%.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 11,970 of the state’s 15,979 deaths. There have been 2,331 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 511,055 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 109,601 cases.

-Pinal County, 46,233 cases.

-Yuma County, 36,445 cases.

-Mohave County, 21,218 cases.

-Yavapai County, 17,062 cases.

-Coconino County, 16,579 cases.

-Navajo County, 15,647 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 4.2 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 14.1%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (357,555), with 660 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 109,897 times with 11,970 deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Monday reported two COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 55 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 19 positive tests with four results pending. FMC has admitted 202 patients; 30 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 28.6 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 513,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 114 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2.53 million deaths and 64.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.