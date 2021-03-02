New movies include animated film 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa

Writers: Adele Lim, Qui Nguyen

Producers: Osnat Shurer, et. al.

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Alan Tudyk, Gemma Chan, et. al.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony.

However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.

Rated PG for some violence, action and thematic elements.

My Salinger Year

IFC Films

Director: Philippe Falardeau

Writers: Philippe Falardeau, Joanna Smith Rakoff

Producers: Luc Déry, Kim McCraw, Joanna Smith Rakoff, et al.

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake, Leni Parker, Colm Feore, et. al.

In New York City’s late nineties, a young aspiring writer lands a day-job at J.D. Salinger’s literary agency.

While her eccentric and old-fashioned boss tasks her to process Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, she struggles to find her own voice.

Rated R for language and some sexual references.

Chaos Walking

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Doug Liman

Writers: Patrick Ness, Christopher Ford

Producers: Alison Winter, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, et al.

Cast: Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Daisy Ridley, Bethany Anne Lind, Mylène Dinh-Robic, Tara Nicodemo, et. al.

In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” - a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.

Rated PG-13 for violence and language.