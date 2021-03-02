New music includes A Day to Remember's 'You’re Welcome'

A Day to Remember – You’re Welcome

WEA/Fueled by Ramen

Largely produced by Colin “DOC” Brittain and the band’s own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14 tracks on You’re Welcome represent another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet.

Highlights include “Bloodsucker” which ravages with an infectious intensity, while “F.Y.M.” spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. “Viva La Mexico” builds to a stadium-sized chant backed by walls of guitars, whereas “Everything We Need” closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence, once more showcasing A Day To Remember’s multifaceted songwriting.

“To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this,” A Day To Remember vocalist Jeremy McKinnon said. “There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason.”

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Brick Wall, Mindreader, Bloodsucker, Last Chance To Dance (Bad Friend), High Diving, Looks Like Hell, Viva La Mexico, Only Money.

Kings Of Leon – When You See Yourself

RCA Records

Kings of Leon Return with First New Album since ‘Because of the Times.’

Kings of Leon formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill.

The band’s early music was a blend of Southern rock and blues influences, but it has gradually evolved throughout the years to include a variety of genres and a more alternative, arena rock sound.

Kings of Leon achieved initial success in the United Kingdom with nine Top 40 singles, two BRIT Awards in 2008, and all three of the band’s albums at the time peaked in the top five of the UK Albums Chart.

Their third album, Because of the Times, also reached the number one spot.

On Jan. 1, the band teased the song “The Bandit” on Instagram, and subsequently posted five more teasers of new songs.

Tracks include: When You See Yourself Are You Far Away, The Bandit, 100,000 People, Stormy Weather, A Wave, Golden Restless Age, Time in Disguise, Supermarket, Claire & Eddie.

Tigers Jaw – I Won’t Care How You Remember Me

Hopeless Records

I Won’t Care How You Remember Me) is the upcoming sixth studio album by Tigers Jaw.

Described by the member’s moms as Saves The Day meets Fleetwood Mac, Tigers Jaw has been carving out their own legacy in the indie, alternative, and emo-punk genres since 2006.

The band’s last two albums, 2014’s Charmer and 2017’s Spin, were their most successful to date, receiving critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Stereogum, as well as charting at #3 on the US vinyl charts and #11 on the current rock and alternative album charts.

The music video for “Cat’s Cradle” came out on Oct. 22, 2020.

The music video was directed by Drew Horen and Lauren H. Adams.

On Dec. 1, 2020, the music video for the second single, “Lemon Mouth” was released.

Tracks include: I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, Cat’s Cradle, Hesitation, New Detroit, Can’t Wait Forever, Lemon Mouth, Body Language, Commit, Never Wanted To, Heaven Apart, Anniversary.