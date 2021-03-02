Refresh your spirit at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Take a deep breath: Spring is here. Rowe Fine Art Gallery kicks off the season of rebirth with Renewal, a show highlighting the gallery’s award-winning painters.

Renewal begins on March 5 and runs through the end of the month. The show features the latest wildlife and landscape artwork from Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz alongside the master still-lifes of Sue Krzyston.

“We here at Rowe Fine Art Gallery are passionate about the power of cocooning yourself with nature, beauty and objects that make you feel good,” says gallery co-owner Monica Rowe. “It’s no secret that 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, so we want to celebrate new chapters and fresh beginnings this spring. Now is the perfect time to put last year in the rearview mirror and refresh your environment with a painting that fills you with joy, hope and optimism.”

Rowe Fine Art Gallery offers complimentary art placement consultation? If you purchase a piece of artwork, one of the gallery’s knowledgeable art associates will meet with you virtually or (safely) in-person to help you find the perfect space for your new masterpiece.

Remember, paintings don’t have to be relegated to hooks in formal living rooms, and bronze and stone sculptures can live in spots that don’t require pedestals (or even a roof – take them outside.). 2021 is the year to get creative with art. Need some inspiration? One of the gallery’s clients purchased a Kim Kori sculpture and had it mounted to the hood of his car. Now that’s surrounding yourself with art.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.