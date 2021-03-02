Sedona Film Fest presents ‘My Salinger Year’ premiere March 5-11

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “My Salinger Year” showing March 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A wide-eyed aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a dream job as assistant to the iconic old-world literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) representing J.D. Salinger in “My Salinger Year”, directed by Philippe Falardeau.

New York in the 90s: After leaving graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer, Joanna gets hired as an assistant to Margaret, the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger.

Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, she spends her days in a plush, wood-panelled office — where dictaphones and typewriters still reign and agents doze off after three-martini lunches — and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend.

Joanna’s main task is processing Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, but as she reads the heart-wrenching letters from around the world, she becomes reluctant to send the agency’s impersonal standard letter and impulsively begins personalizing the responses. The results are both humorous and moving, as Joanna, while using the great writer’s voice, begins to discover her own.

“My Salinger Year” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 5-11. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 5, 6 and 7; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.