The Year of Quarantine Painting: Northern Arizona Watercolor Society hosts online show March 1-14

What does it take to make pigment and water on paper into a painting? The answers are everywhere as Verde Valley artists, new and experienced can attest.



“This year has offered painters challenges and change but the show will go on,” announced Marsha Owen, president of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society. The board unanimously decided to mount the Spring Show online.

The 2021 annual Watermedia Exhibit hosted by Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) will once again feature juried works from local artists throughout the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Phoenix area.



Adapting to state and local restrictions, the show will not be at SAC this year but will instead be held virtually online at naws-az.org from March 1-14.



“This has been a year of lessons learned in adaptation and flexibility. At every turn there have been rules and regulations that forced us to suspend meetings, programs and now the exhibit,” commented Mike Trulove, Exhibit Chair. “Taking the decision to hold the show with a 25 year history and present it online gave the artists an opportunity to present new works. Many artists have painted frequently due to COVID-19 restrictions and plenty of time at home. For many, great strides in personal growth and artistry have developed. The show may well be one of our best.”

Carl Dalio of Sedona, juror, has selected a variety of work and styles in water media from many submissions. This year’s challenge category is Triad, where entrants submit a painting using only three colors. “Who knows what will show up?” laughs Mike as he and Nita Marlette, co-chair, await eagerly Dalio’s selection.



The public is invited to view the show online to see their favorite artists and to vote for their favorite painting at naws-az.org.

Prizes will be awarded and paintings will be featured when monthly Friday morning NAWS meetings resume.