OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 03
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADEQ: Stink at Verde Santa Fe being resolved
Small numbers of complaints continue to be received

Agave Highlands Golf Course and the Verde Santa Fe Wastewater Co. were each recently issued a notice of violation by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for stagnant water and a strong septic odor in a pair of ponds. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Agave Highlands Golf Course and the Verde Santa Fe Wastewater Co. were each recently issued a notice of violation by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for stagnant water and a strong septic odor in a pair of ponds. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 3, 2021 12:03 p.m.

CORNVILLE — Even though new complaints from area residents continue to be voiced, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says progress has been made on an unpleasant smell in and around the Verde Santa Fe development.

Caroline Oppleman, a communications administrator for ADEQ, said progress has been made in both biological testing of water and in the smell in the area. Both Agave Highlands Golf Course and the Verde Santa Fe Wastewater Co. were issued notices of violation within the past three months.

“ADEQ is already seeing improvements in the facilities’ systems and odor as a result of recent corrective measures,” Oppleman told the Verde Independent. “As the golf course ponds adjust to these changes, we expect odors to further resolve.”

Oppleman said it is ADEQ’s understanding that there is too much nitrogen in the wastewater ponds and irrigation water at the golf course. Infusing the water with oxygen, partly with increased circulation, has been one of the main remedies.

She said since the Verde Independent published a story in January about the smell, ADEQ has received three complaints specific to the golf course and no complaints specific to the treatment plant.

Agave Highlands and the wastewater company are both on track in mitigation and tracking compliance conditions called for in the Jan. 12 violations, she said.

Oppleman detailed the list of actions being taken to reduce the stench:

-The main air supply line at the plant has been replaced. This has resulted in efficient removal of solids from water sent to the golf course ponds.

-ADEQ arranged and held a meeting with AHGC, the WWTP and the Verde Santa Fe HOA president on February 11, to discuss progress and next steps and has a follow-up meeting scheduled for the first week of April with this same group.

-Has reported data that meet the applicable standard for E. coli for the last four consecutive weeks.

-Deployed professionals to inspect the ponds and develop recommendations for solutions to the issues. Those recommendations are actively being implemented, Oppleman said.

-Aerators have been installed in a pond.

-Piping between the ponds has been cleaned.

-Pumps are being used to circulate water between the ponds.

-A self-propelled, floating “pond bot” is adding “good” bacteria into the pond system.

“As the golf course ponds adjust to these changes, we expect odors to further resolve,” Oppleman said.

ADEQ sent a notice of violation to the golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 12, based on a Thursday, Jan. 7 planned inspection. Agave Highlands had 21 days to submit a written plan to remedy the situation, Oppleman said, and the golf course complied.

On multiple occasions, ADEQ has observed all four in person, and ponds No. 1 and 2 had significant septic odor.

“Pond No. 2 was worse-smelling than pond No. 1 and is smaller in volume and had very little movement/flow/circulation, if any,” the notice reads. “Ponds Nos. 3 and 4 appeared clearer, and had more water movement than the other two. There appears to be very little circulation between the ponds, leading to stagnation, and, presumably, lack of oxygen — resulting in foul odor.”

The notice includes a series of deadlines for various stages of either completing remedial actions or submitting documentation. Even if the course complies, the notices say, ADEQ could still seek an administrative order or file of a civil lawsuit.

The Jan. 7 inspection was the fourth time ADEQ had been to Agave Highlands since Aug. 26 of last year.

The golf course has no control over the quality or the contaminants in the water it receives from the wastewater company, according to Agave Highlands course pro Emmanuel Radoccia. He said the three ponds at the golf course are the only outlet for the treatment plant.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
Verde Santa Fe to re-open as Agave Highlands
Letter: Golf course stench has only gotten worse
Golf the perfect social distance outing during pandemic
Vote 'No' on Dead Horse annexation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News