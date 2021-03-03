ADEQ: Stink at Verde Santa Fe being resolved

CORNVILLE — Even though new complaints from area residents continue to be voiced, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says progress has been made on an unpleasant smell in and around the Verde Santa Fe development.

Caroline Oppleman, a communications administrator for ADEQ, said progress has been made in both biological testing of water and in the smell in the area. Both Agave Highlands Golf Course and the Verde Santa Fe Wastewater Co. were issued notices of violation within the past three months.

“ADEQ is already seeing improvements in the facilities’ systems and odor as a result of recent corrective measures,” Oppleman told the Verde Independent. “As the golf course ponds adjust to these changes, we expect odors to further resolve.”

Oppleman said it is ADEQ’s understanding that there is too much nitrogen in the wastewater ponds and irrigation water at the golf course. Infusing the water with oxygen, partly with increased circulation, has been one of the main remedies.

She said since the Verde Independent published a story in January about the smell, ADEQ has received three complaints specific to the golf course and no complaints specific to the treatment plant.

Agave Highlands and the wastewater company are both on track in mitigation and tracking compliance conditions called for in the Jan. 12 violations, she said.

Oppleman detailed the list of actions being taken to reduce the stench:

-The main air supply line at the plant has been replaced. This has resulted in efficient removal of solids from water sent to the golf course ponds.

-ADEQ arranged and held a meeting with AHGC, the WWTP and the Verde Santa Fe HOA president on February 11, to discuss progress and next steps and has a follow-up meeting scheduled for the first week of April with this same group.



-Has reported data that meet the applicable standard for E. coli for the last four consecutive weeks.

-Deployed professionals to inspect the ponds and develop recommendations for solutions to the issues. Those recommendations are actively being implemented, Oppleman said.

-Aerators have been installed in a pond.

-Piping between the ponds has been cleaned.

-Pumps are being used to circulate water between the ponds.

-A self-propelled, floating “pond bot” is adding “good” bacteria into the pond system.

ADEQ sent a notice of violation to the golf course on Tuesday, Jan. 12, based on a Thursday, Jan. 7 planned inspection. Agave Highlands had 21 days to submit a written plan to remedy the situation, Oppleman said, and the golf course complied.

On multiple occasions, ADEQ has observed all four in person, and ponds No. 1 and 2 had significant septic odor.

“Pond No. 2 was worse-smelling than pond No. 1 and is smaller in volume and had very little movement/flow/circulation, if any,” the notice reads. “Ponds Nos. 3 and 4 appeared clearer, and had more water movement than the other two. There appears to be very little circulation between the ponds, leading to stagnation, and, presumably, lack of oxygen — resulting in foul odor.”

The notice includes a series of deadlines for various stages of either completing remedial actions or submitting documentation. Even if the course complies, the notices say, ADEQ could still seek an administrative order or file of a civil lawsuit.

The Jan. 7 inspection was the fourth time ADEQ had been to Agave Highlands since Aug. 26 of last year.

The golf course has no control over the quality or the contaminants in the water it receives from the wastewater company, according to Agave Highlands course pro Emmanuel Radoccia. He said the three ponds at the golf course are the only outlet for the treatment plant.