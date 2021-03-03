Pilot program launched for in-home COVID vaccinations

Sedona-Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition in partnership with Spectrum Healthcare has launched a pilot program for in-home vaccinations for homebound older adults and adults with disabilities.



Dr. Bruce Peek, who serves on VVCC’s Board of Directors, coordinated the pilot and mobile team, which vaccinated 12 older adults in their homes on March 1 .

“This was a big blessing,” said Cary Vaitkus, whose homebound mother, Eva, received her vaccination. “At 93, it’s hard for my mother to walk and then stand in line. We were so ecstatic to receive a phone call to participate.”

Guy Lamonyon, Northern Arizona University Nursing Instructor, assisted with the visits and will lead the second mobile team beginning as early as next week. Each mobile team will vaccinate 15 people per day.

Depending on vaccine supply, the in-home vaccination program will strive for vaccinations four days per week, with 15 vaccinations per day. Spectrum Healthcare is providing the vaccine, officially registering the individuals receiving the vaccine, and providing the supplies.

VVCC Executive Director Kent Ellsworth, said “We have many older adults who are homebound, cannot drive, and are not able to navigate the online vaccination registration process. We want to do whatever we can to relieve this stress, keep them safe, and get them vaccinated.”

Protecting homebound seniors will also impact community health. “Going to them in their homes improves their safety and ultimately allows for them, after vaccination, to interact with others, improving their health and the community’s health,” said Dr. Peek. “We are very excited about the prospects of providing this service.”

Eva, sitting comfortably in her home next to her walker, said “This is a brilliant idea. It’s much nicer to stay at home.”

VVCC is currently registering its clients for the vaccine and other older adults in the community who need assistance, and transporting them to vaccination locations. VVCC will work closely with Northern Arizona Council of Governments and other organizations who serve homebound elderly and adults with disabilities. For more information on the vaccine program call (928) 204-1238.

VVCC is in its 29th year serving approximately 2,200 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers drive neighbors to the grocery store, medical appointments, dialysis, physical therapy and other important appointments. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, respite and pet assistance. VVCC also loans Guardian Angel emergency alert units to older adults at risk for falling.

For information about VVCC services and volunteering please call (928) 204-1238. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.