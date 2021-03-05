OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, March 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Glendale man arested for assautling utility worked with rock

Rian Lloyd Wilson

Rian Lloyd Wilson

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 5, 2021 10:54 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Glendale man was jailed this week after an assault on a utility worker, according to a news release.

Rian Lloyd Wilson, 44, was still in the Yavapai County Detention Center Friday morning. He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage, the Cottonwood Police Department said.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to the area of Cactus Street and North Main Street for a report of an assault in progress. The report mentioned that a man was actively striking another man in the head with a rock.

The suspect, which Cottonwood police later determined to be Wilson, was immediately arrested when officers arrived.

Police said the victim, a 49-year old Flagstaff resident, was parked in a parking lot in a fully marked utility work truck, completing paperwork.

That’s when Wilson, who was unprovoked by the victim, walked up to the victim’s driver door and began banging on the closed window, police said. When the victim attempted to open the door, the release states, Wilson broke the driver door window and immediately began assaulting the utility worker with a rock to his head.

The assault continued until the victim was able to gain some control of the suspect and yelled for help. Police said several concerned bystanders then came to help. One person restrained Wilson while waiting for law enforcement.

The victim sustained serious head injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood for treatment of his injuries.

The victim had a concussion and a fractured nose.  He has been released from VVMC.

Police said they don’t know what motivated Wilson to assault the worker. It’s not believed the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

Wilson is being held on a paper bond of $20,000.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rape suspect pleads innocent
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
Police arrest homeless man for sexual assault
Man gets 33 years in prison for sex abuse, kidnapping of elderly woman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News